*Big Sean and his non-profit organization the Sean Anderson Foundation launched the “One Man/Woman Can Change The World,” campaign.

Sean is asking his fans to make a difference through performing random acts of kindness through his social media campaign.

The campaign was inspired by the song “One Man Can Change The World” featuring Kanye West and John Legend, which pays tribute to his late grandmother Mildred V. Leonard.

The foundation will highlight a few random participants and their good deeds to hand out a variety of prizes — including VIP tickets, backstage meet and greets with Sean while on tour and more.