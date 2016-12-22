*A mother in Fort Worth, Texas called the police to report that a man tried to choke her 7-year-old son, only to have the responding officer arrest her instead and blame the boy for provoking the man’s response.

A family member, Porsha Craver, recorded the entire incident and posted it to Facebook Wednesday night.

In the footage, Jacqueline Craig tells the responding officer, “My daughter and son came home, saying that this man grabbed him and choked him. I came around here and asked him. I said, ‘Why did you put your hands on my son?’ He said, ‘Oh, he threw some paper and I told him to pick it up.’ He said he defied him and that’s why he did it…you don’t have the right to choke somebody’s son. My son is 7 years old, you don’t have the right to grab him and choke him.”

The officer did not question the man (in the blue t-shirt below). Instead, he responded to Craig: “Why don’t you teach your son not to litter?”

Stunned and raising her voice, Craig replied: “He can’t prove to me that he did or didn’t, but it doesn’t matter. That doesn’t give him the right to put his hands on him.”

“Why not?” the cop asked.

That response caused Craig to raise her voice even more, drawing a warning from the officer. Sensing escalation, Craig’s daughter steps in between the two to prevent her mom from really going off, and that’s when the officer lost it.

The cop pushes the daughter away and pins the mother down on the road.

He then takes out his Taser, points it towards Craig and her daughter, before handcuffing them both and taking them into custody.

Craver turns the camera towards herself and says: “I just want you all to see how the Fort Worth Police Department treated my family after calling them for a racist man putting his hands on a 7-year-old, my 7-year-old little cousin, who couldn’t defend himself. When they called Fort Worth Police, this is what we got. These motherf*cking racist-a*s officers, who clearly are not here for us. Racist b*tches. … We want everybody to see this s*it, how Fort Worth Police Department is here to treat people, and what this racist a*s police did. He deserves to lose his job and this is our goal.”

Lee Merrit, a civil rights attorney based in Dallas, is reportedly en route to Fort Worth to meet Craig.

Below, watch Craver’s five-minute video of the incident posted on Facebook Wednesday (Dec 21)