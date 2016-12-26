*The Huff Post has complied a list of “magical black women” who may have helped you get through 2016. Below are highlights from the list, which you can review in full HERE.

First up…..Solange. “A Seat At The Table” was her first album to hit the number one spot on the Billboard 200.

Per Huff Post:

We’ll forever be grateful for Solange’s artistic salute to the black experience with her album “A Seat At The Table.” From songs like “Don’t Touch My Hair” to “F.U.B.U”, the album’s undertones of black pride and womanhood was the perfect celebration of self-love. It certainly helped keep our heads high this year.

Beyonce…. Huff Post notes that her “music is always enhancing our life’s purpose in some way, but this year, she took black pride to another level when she premiered “Lemonade.” The visual album, which aired as an HBO special in April, served as a much needed artistic homage to black womanhood.”



Issa Rae has secured a second season of her hit series “Insecure,” and it has been nominated for a Golden Globe.

Huff Post says the series, “was an important outlet for black women who rarely see themselves accurately depicted in mainstream media. The show provides a humorous but realistic take on having a successful career, a tumultuous relationship and dealing with difficulties in predominantly white workspaces. We can’t wait for season two.”

Director Ava DuVernay uses her talents to bring the black narrative to the forefront. Her OWN series “Queen Sugar” was approved for a second season before the premiere of the show’s pilot season episode, per Huff Post.

Additionally, her documentary on mass incarceration in “13th” and has received widespread acclaim. You can stream the film now on Netflix.

Joy Reid is the host of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” and her “commentary on current events has served as a voicebox for black Americans.”

Huff Post notes how “she always makes sure to represent for the underrepresented and for that, we’re grateful.”

