*Nearly two decades after documentary filmmakers vanished in the groundbreaking film “The Blair Witch Project,” an investigative team searches for them and the truth behind their disappearance in “Blair Witch,” arriving on Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital HD), DVD, Digital HD, and On Demand January 3 from Lionsgate.

To celebrate the release, we’re giving ONE (1) lucky reader a Blu-ray copy of the psychological horror from acclaimed filmmakers Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett (You’re Next).

“Blair Witch” stars James Allen McCune (The Walking Dead), Callie Hernandez (La La Land), Brandon Scott (Grey’s Anatomy), Valorie Curry (American Pastoral), Corbin Reid (Words with Girls), and Wes Robinson (The Genius Code), and was an official selection of the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival.

The story centers on a group of college students who venture into the Black Hills Forest in Maryland to uncover the mysteries surrounding the disappearance of their friend’s sister, who many believe is connected to the legend of the Blair Witch. At first the group is hopeful, especially when a pair of locals offer to act as guides through the dark and winding woods, but as the endless night wears on, the group is visited by a menacing presence. Slowly, they begin to realize the legend is all too real and more sinister than they could have imagined.

The Blu-ray and Digital HD are packed with over 3 hours of bonus features, including an audio commentary with director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett, the “House of Horrors: Exploring the Set” featurette, and a 6-part Making-of documentary, “Never Ending Night: The Making of Blair Witch”.

The DVD release includes the audio commentary and the “House of Horrors: Exploring the Set” featurette.

The Blu-ray Disc of “Blair Witch” will feature a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

BLU-RAY/ DIGITAL HD SPECIAL FEATURES

1. “Primal Fear: Story Origins”

2. “Ambiguous Loss: The Cast”

3. “P.O.V.: On Location”

4. “Trapped in the Time Loop: Editing”

5. “Distorted Reality: Music and Sound Design”

6. “The Reveal”

For a chance to win ONE Blu-ray of the “Blair Witch” feature, fill out the form below.

**Contest ends midnight [ET] on January 1**