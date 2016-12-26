

EUR recently caught up with Bobby Brown at the premiere for BET’s upcoming New Edition biopic/story. You may not be surprised to hear Bobby praised the film, but also took the opportunity to throw some shade at Lee Daniels.

“The movie tells what New Edition is and you’re going to enjoy it because Lee Daniels is not apart of this, Chris Robinson did an excellent job,” said Brown with a huge grin.

Really? So what’s that all about we’re wondering? Well, not matter. Brown’s not the only one perturbed at Daniels these days. Especially in light of him casting a white chick as the lead for his new girl group drama, “Star” on Fox.

Brown also told us he has plans for his own film, but he’s not sweating the New Edition flick leaving out stuff about him out of the current film.

“My story is on the way, but for this story, let it be said that this is how I was. Then when you see my story you’ll hear some truths and non-truths.”

We’ve got to say congratulations to singer/songwriter Marsha Ambrosius and her fiance’ Dez Phillips. The couple announced that the birth of their first child. A baby girl.

The singer shared the news on Christmas Day with the Instagram pic below along with the following caption: “We wish you a Merry Christmas”





We wish you a Merry Christmas… 🎄💕👶🏽 🐶 A photo posted by marshaambrosius (@marshaambrosius) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:39pm PST

Over the summer, according to theJasmineBrand, Ambrosius showed off her baby bump in New Orleans. She’s shared little about her personal life, but she and Billups met last year during the Floetry reunion tour. Here’s what she told EBONY:

“I had no clue who he was. I just knew he was very attractive and a distraction that I was completely set on staying away from. It was a four-hour walk through Downtown to the ‘hood and back to our hotel. Talking about life, love, family, past relationships, what we were looking for in the future, God, everything. We’ve maybe spent – since then – one day without each other. Maybe two.

“He made me feel like every love song I’ve ever written. This was what I was talking about. He makes my songs make sense. I listen to them, write them and give them away. But, now I’m in love, I get it. I feel absolutely corny as hell because this is too happy. Who is this happy?”