*Bounce TV has acquired all assets of The Trumpet Awards, the prestigious annual event celebrating African-American achievements and contributions, in an agreement with The Trumpet Awards Foundation announced today.

Bounce TV, the fastest-growing African-American network on television, will now own, produce and world premiere the star-studded event annually. Bounce TV will also syndicate The Trumpet Awards to television stations around the country as well as internationally for broadcast after the Bounce premiere.

Set to celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2017, The Trumpet Awards will world premiere on Bounce TV on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9:00 p.m. (ET). The black-tie ceremony will be held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Hosts and talent will be announced shortly. Bounce TV EVP of Original Programming Elizabeth Kealoha will executive produce the telecast with Bounce TV SVP, Original Programming Ri-Karlo Handy in charge of music and performances and Abbey MacDonald, Director of Originals, handling talent for the event.

Xernona Clayton, Founder and Executive Producer of the Trumpet Awards, will become Chairman Emeritus of the awards and continue to play an active role in the event. Ms. Clayton will remain President and CEO of the Trumpet Awards Foundation, Inc.

Ms. Clayton commented:

“After 25 years, I felt it was a good time to find a strategic partner to take The Trumpet Awards into the future. Bounce TV is the ideal custodian to continue to enhance the level of excellence that is our standard. I am thrilled to have my beloved Trumpet Awards become part of Bounce TV.”

Ambassador Andrew Young, co-founder of Bounce TV and a board member of The Trumpet Foundation, commented:

“Bounce will continue the legacy of the Trumpet Awards and everything Xernona has lovingly created, while driving growth and scale across the next 25 years and beyond.”

The Bounce acquisition is the next chapter for the venerable and meaningful Trumpet Awards. Originally presented by Turner Broadcasting in 1993, The Trumpet Awards were created to herald the accomplishments of Black Americans who have succeeded against immense odds.

Special recognition is given to the few, who symbolize the many, that have overcome the ills of racism and poverty and achieved special greatness. The event has been televised annually and distributed internationally to over 185 countries around the world.

Bounce TV also announced that seasoned public affairs executive Jeff Johnson has been hired to the newly-created position of Vice President of Community Outreach.

Johnson will manage the multiple relationships within The Trumpet Awards effort throughout the year, as well as develop the network’s public affairs initiatives and partnerships with community organizations.

Johnsonmost recently served as Executive Director of Community Interest for WPCH-TV (Formerly WTBS-TV), Turner Broadcasting System’s owned-and-operated station in Atlanta, responsible for the development of Corporate Responsibility and Community Interest strategies. Previously, Johnson spent 16 years with Capitol Broadcasting as Director of Community/Public Affairs Programming for WJZY-TV and WMYT-TV in Charlotte.

Bounce TV (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more. Bounce TV has grown to be available in more than 94 million homes across the United States and 93% of all African American television homes, including all of the top AA television markets. Among the founders of Bounce TV are iconic American figures Ambassador Young and Martin Luther King, III.

