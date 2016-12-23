Bounce TV Premieres ‘Holiday Praise’ TV Special On Christmas Day

*Soul Train Award nominated and Stellar Gospel Music Award winning recording artist Charles Jenkins’ “Holiday Praise” yuletide musical program will air Sunday, December 25 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) with a repeat broadcast at 9:00 a.m. (ET) on Bounce TV, the fastest-growing African-American network on television.

Watch the Holiday Praise tease below.

The hour-long holiday celebration was filmed at the historic Fellowship Chicago church in the Windy City with an all-star musical lineup.

The exhilarating concert boasts magical performances by platinum-duo Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell singing “Come Let Us Adore Him” and Grammy Award nominated singer Brian Courtney Wilson reinventing Donny Hathaway’s classic “This Christmas.”

Deitrick Haddon delivers a passionate take on Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song.” Jonathan McReynolds does a resplendent acoustic cover of “Mary Don’t You Weep” while gospel legend Dorinda Clark Cole sings “Away in a Manger” to a circle of children.

The show also features appearances by Tasha Page Lockhart, Isaac Carree, Donishia Ballard, and Dexter Walker & Zion Movement.

The shepherd for the 8,000-member Fellowship Chicago, Jenkins burst onto the national stage when his global worship anthem “Awesome” topped Billboard Magazine’s Hot Gospel Songs chart for 22 weeks in 2012.

His foot-stomper “War” spent five weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and was cited by the magazine as the most played gospel song of 2015. Jenkins currently has a Top Ten hit with “Winning” and his tune “Christmas Music” just made its Hot Gospel Songs chart debut at No. 21.

Bounce TV (@BounceTV) airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of original and off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and more.

Bounce TV has grown to be available in more than 94 million homes across the United States and 93% of all African American television homes, including all of the top AA television markets. Among the founders of Bounce TV are iconic American figures Ambassador Young and Martin Luther King, III.

Enjoy the Trailer – ‘Holiday Praise’





source:

Bill Carpenter

[email protected]