*We don’t have all the details, but in an email sent to EURweb, Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, claims his client, Michael Noak A/K/A “Brother Polight,” and an associate, Vyktoria Lamore, were the victims of police brutality, sexual assault, police misconduct and racial profiling in Hollywood by LAPD officers on Wednesday (12-21-16).

Attorney Shabazz has scheduled a press conference for 12 Noon on December 29 at the Hollywood Police Precinct.

Below is the correspondence sent to EUR. It explains what happened.

Video of the arrest:

A serious incident of POLICE BRUTALITY, SEXUAL ASSAULT, MISCONDUCT AND RACIAL PROFILING occurred Wednesday December 21, 2016 at the 24-hour Western Union 6565 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, CA 90028 at about 10:30pm.

VICTIMS: Noted activist and national teacher, and celebrity consultant and Beverly Hills resident Michael Noak, Jr. (aka Brother Polight) and his associate Ms. Vyktoria Lamore. The victims are African-American and the officers were White.

WHAT HAPPENED: Vyktoria Lamore drove Mr. Michael Noak to the Western Union on Hollywood Boulevard in a 2002 white Ford Explorer when she pulled up to the Western Union at about 10:30pm.

Ms. Lamore parked on the corner directly in front of the check cashing location. Polight (Michael Noak, Jr.) left the truck to go into the Western Union. Three minutes elapsed while Noak was in Western Union. While Lamore waited outside, a police car pulled up behind her. The LAPD started screaming for her to get out of the car and they had their guns drawn. They then screamed at her saying “get out the car, show us your hands.” Ms. Lamore got out of the car. The male police officers physically rushed, accosted and groped her and dragged her body from the street to the sidewalk. Noak sensing that something was not right and came out of the Western Union to witness Ms. Lamore being accosted and seized by law enforcement. Noak hung up the phone and began to record the incident. Lamore was slammed to the wall and was cuffed and arrested without reason.

Then Noak’s phone was seized and he was violently slammed to the wall. Guns were put to his head during this process. Noak’s (Polight) phone was illegally seized. After some time the officers uncuffed and released the pair. The officers explained that they had wrongly believed the pair were a pimp and a prostitute. Both pair had to seek and receive emergency room treatment. Astoundingly they were harassed by the LAPD at the hospital in an effort to make the whole matter disappear.

LEGAL VIOLATIONS: Attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, nationally known attorney and organizer charges the LAPD with violating both Noak’s and Lamore’s 4th Amendment rights and other constitutional rights on December 21, 2016.

“Once again the LAPD had gone too far and engaged in racial profiling and repugnant acts of abuse and harassment of Black residents. The unconstitutional LAPD policy of using force first and ask questions later has reared its ugly head again; only this time the victims are not citizens without a voice or legal representation.

There was absolutely no reasonable suspicion of criminal activity to stop and detain them nor was there probable cause for the arrest; and the assaults are illegal. Mr. Noak (Polight) is a Beverly Hills resident, a consultant to celebrities and is a nationally respected and connected person. Ms. Lamore is a woman of decency. “BLACK LIVES MATTER — AND THESE TWO LIVES MEAN A LOT TO MANY.”

Statement by Malik Z. Shabazz Esq. – Attorney for the victims.