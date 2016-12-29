*An African American man in Ohio has received both praise and condemnation on Facebook after he recounted an incident in which he refused to help a Donald Trump supporter stranded on the side of the road in a snowstorm.

Earlier this month, Troy Brown was driving when he spotted a car stuck in the snow. He was about to pull over and provide assistance, but when he noticed the car had a Trump bumper sticker, Brown thought twice about being a Good Samaritan.

“I was going to help her but she has a #Trump sticker on her car. #CallYoPresident,” Brown captioned a photo showing the car banked in the snow, alongside a GIF of him smirking while driving away.

He didn’t stop there. In a separate post, Brown let Trump supporters know exactly who they should call for help when in trouble.

Needless to say, debate over Brown’s actions got ugly in the comment section: