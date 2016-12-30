*As far as social media star and rising rapper Cardi B is concerned, it’s time to move on from VH1’s hit reality TV series “Love & Hip Hop New York.” Yep, see ya. Mona.

OK, don’t get it twisted, there are no issues/bad blood between Cardi and Mona. She says she’s leaving the show to focus on other creative endeavors. Specifically, she’s moving on from the show to focus on her music career and her eyeshadow line. Cardi was one of the standout

Although Cardi is keeping her cards close to her vest, so to speak, we’re already aware that she’s been cast in Season 4 of BET’s “Being Mary Jane.” Earlier it was reported that she’s set to star in one episode as a reality star named Mercedes. The character is described as a “round-the-way beauty with a big weave, big boobs and a big booty to match her oversized, ratchet personality.”

The new season of “Being Mary Jane” premieres next month, but there’s no word on what episode Cardi will be in.

If you’ve been paying attention, the TV star/raptress has been hinting about leaving “Love & Hip Hop: New York” for some time now. In June, she told Hot97 that Season 7, which is currently airing, would most likely be her last.

“I’m not gonna be on ‘Love & Hip Hop’ no more,” she said. “I only got one more season left, last season.”

Last month Cardi, a former stripper, confessed to the New York Post about how much the reality show has helped her career.

“I did not really want to open up about my entire life on TV, but it was a big opportunity,” she said. “I am very surprised about the feedback I was getting. I was just being myself.”

“Love & Hip Hop: New York” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.