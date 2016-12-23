*”Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) reportedly suffered a heart attack during a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

Reports say Fisher went into cardiac arrest and people on board were administering CPR. When the plane landed in LA, paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital.

According to the account of two passengers who claim to have been seated in front of Fisher, the reports are accurate. Also, YouTube star and actress Anna Akana added: “she wasn’t breathing for 10 minutes or so.”

TMZ is reporting that the emergency occurred 15 minutes before the plane landed at LAX. An EMT who was sitting in the back of the plane then administered CPR.

Emergency officials told the Los Angeles Times that Fisher is in critical condition.

Akana also thanked the flight crew of United Airlines for jumping “into action” during the incident.

Meanwhile, in a statement sent to TheWrap, United Airlines said:

“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.”

Fisher most recently reprised her role in last year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”