*The 2016 grim reaper has claimed another (celebrity) life. After suffering a massive heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles, actress/author Carrie Fisher has died. She was 60.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement reads.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

As we reported, this past Friday (12-23-16) Fisher was flying from London to LAX when she suffered the heart attack just 15 minutes before landing.

TMZ says a passenger – who’s an EMT – performed CPR on Fisher and once the flight landed, paramedics rushed her to UCLA Medical Center where she remained in intensive care until her death.

Although Fisher’s family had maintained that she was in “stable condition,” the reality is that she was not responsive after her medical emergency.

Fisher had been in London to promote her new book, “The Princess Diarist” which had made headlines itself because she wrote about having an affair with co-star Harrison Ford while shooting the original ‘Star Wars’ movies.

Carrie Fisher is survived by her daughter, Billie Lourde, her brother, Todd Fisher, and sisters Tricia and Joely Fisher. Billie made an appearance alongside her mom in ‘The Force Awakens.’

Her parents of course are Hollywood legends Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher.

Read Carrie Fisher’s bio at Wikipedia.