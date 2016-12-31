*Charlie Sheen took to Twitter on Thursday to respond to criticism over his prayer tweet asking God to take president-elect Donald Trump next. The former actor seemed to be referencing the recent deaths of Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

On Wednesday night, shortly after news that Carrie and Debbie died within one day of each other, Sheen tweeted: “Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please! Trump next, please!”

Dear God; Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please! 🖕🏾 © — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) December 29, 2016

The message is currently pinned to Sheen’s Twitter page, and he has faced a torrent of criticism over it. But the outspoken actor isn’t backing down. On Thursday he posted:

“The media’s reaction to last night’s tweet, is inanely emblematic of the panoramic timorousness, draped vastly and wantonly, across any and all expressions of hope of joy, that we now date to publish or impart. Oh, and by the way, I was talking to God, not you.”

In related news, president-elect Donald Trump has criticized President Obama once again, this time for making “inflammatory” statements during the transition period.

As his final days in the White House near, some of Obama’s political moves seem to have irked Trump and his associates. Obama’s decision Thursday to sanction Russian entities is just the latest obstacle he has placed in Trump’s way.

Via The Hill:

Days before the sanctions were unveiled, the Obama administration allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israeli settlement activity — something that could have an indelible impact on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Obama has also permanently banned oil and gas drilling across large swaths of the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, closed off 1.6 million acres of Western land to development and scrapped the last vestiges of a registration system used largely on Muslim immigrants.

“Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Later in the day, Trump spoke on the phone with Obama and roughly six hours after his initial comments, he told reporters that the transition is going “very, very smoothly.”

Previously, Trump responded to comments Obama said on a CNN podcast that if he had been able to run for reelection again this year, he would have won.

“NO WAY” Obama would have beaten him and later adding that the president “campaigned hard (and personally) in the very important swing states, and lost.” Trump tweeted.