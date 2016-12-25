*Chris Brown seems to be in a very festive mood on Christmas Day … based on a video he uploaded in which he let loose on Donny Hathaway’s classic “This Christmas” and it was pretty darn good, too.

Actually he recorded the song back in 2007, but this time C-Breezy decided to throw “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” into the mix and the result will make you smile.

Someone had to ruin it! 😂 A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:44pm PST

And then there is singer Trey Songzwho, according to theJasmineBrand, Trey Songz isbeyond pissed with the police and the MGM Grand hotel (at the National Harbor in Maryland). On Christmas Eve, the 32-year-old singer posted a series of videos to his Snapchat, claiming that he was kicked out of the new hotel and casino by security.

#TreySongz says F*ck the police AND the #MGM (in the #DMV) after he says that tried to kick him out. (Via @thacelebriteaofficial #treysongz) A video posted by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:30am PST

OK, now that Trey has got that out of his system, he posted a video to explain what happened. Basically he says that while he was gambling, another unruly patron began harassing him. He says that his security politely asked the man to stop. However, things obviously didn’t end well.

Part 2 #TreySongz explains the situation that popped off with him at the #MGM. See prior post. (@treysongz #dmv #trey) A video posted by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:35am PST

But later he tweeted:

“F**k the MGM once more”

The bottom line is that at this point we don’t really know what’s going on.