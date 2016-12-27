*Not that you’re ungrateful but…Well, you kind of are. Somebody probably spent money they really didn’t have on something for you and you gave a weak ass smile knowing you were going to take it back first thing in the morning.

I know this from experience. I remember spending my last $40 on a sweater for my daughter a few years back. And no, it wan’t an “ugly sweater” — at least I didn’t think so. She may not have returned it, but she certainly has not worn it.

Another time, I spent $99 on one of those leather organizers for her. Only to learn that the whole digital revolution was just around the corner.

She never used that either.

I can’t wait to see what she does with the sterling silver necklace!

Read more and see gifts that WON’T be returned too, at EURThisNthat.