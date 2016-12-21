*You know how some folks totally freak out when it comes to clowns. I kind of get it. Some of that makeup can be downright scary if you catch a glimpse of one out the side of your eye. But our beloved POTUS, Barack Obama, is not so moved about clowns. It’s the snow man that creeps him out. When talking to PEOPLE magazine he said they have “a kind of Chucky” affect.

Chucky. That red-haired, freckle-faced monster doll that kills people.

As if this wasn’t enough, some of the White House staff got the funny idea to use this to creep Mr. Obama out more by positioning a snow man rather conspicuously outside of his office window…in a creepy sort of trolling kind of way.

