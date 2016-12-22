*CNN Political Commentator Angela Rye has gone viral this week for sharing her story about the invasive “vaginal pat down” she endured by the hands of a TSA agent.

Rye wrote about the experience in an op-ed on CNN’s website following her trip from Detroit to New York. She noted how she was going through security at Detroit’s Metro Airport — and even though she has TSA Precheck status and is a CLEAR traveler ― she was told she was randomly selected for additional screening.

Her screening called for a female TSA agent to do “a backhanded pat around the upper thigh.” But Rye says it went beyond that:

“The pat-down began and was uneventful until she went down my leg, up my dress, and her hand sideways hits me right in the crack of my labia. Startled, I jump and feel a lump in my throat trying to hold back tears. What happened to the back handed pat-down?”

Rye was also told that if she refused the pat-down, she would be escorted from the airport. Before the pat-down, she asked an officer to record the screening process on her phone. According to Rye, even the officer was upset by what he saw, and vowed to file an incident report.

Angela went on “TMZ Live” to explain how the agent violated her by going way beyond what she considers an appropriate security screening.

You can watch her airport security screening incident below:

I asked the police officer to film this so I can send to @TSA. I’m hoping my humiliation will fix the system. #TSAVaginaMonologues pic.twitter.com/lypkkcpZCW — Angela Rye! (@angela_rye) December 16, 2016



