*Before little Bonnie Bella even emerged from the womb of “Love & Hip Hop” star Joseline Hernandez on Thursday (Dec. 28), her mom already appeared to have called the little one a “bitch” and a “ho” on Twitter.

This bitch think she bad😏 that’s all you got hoe😏 #Contractions 😂😂😂😂 fight the fight she ain’t got enough 4 me come thru hoe — Joseline Hernandez (@MsJoseline) December 28, 2016

She was likely assigning female pronouns and pejoratives strictly to the “#contractions,” not the baby – a thought currently being debated on social media.

Whatever the case, Bonnie Bella is the apple of her father Stevie J’s eye. No word if he was there for the delivery of his sixth child, as he and Joseline are on the outs (to put it nicely). But he has apparently seen his newborn daughter.

Bonnie Bella is beautiful. 💕 — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) December 28, 2016

Details surrounding Bonnie Bella’s birth were recounted by Joseline – as only she could – in a post-delivery video via Instagram Live.

She shouted out her doula, the entire production team at Eastern and VH1, and a whole bunch of other people. The video also shows the room where Bonnie Bella was born, complete with birthing pool. She also spills more tea about the delivery, what was going on with her wig and the fact that she didn’t use an epidural.

Watch below: