*Young Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) was at the wrong place at the wrong time on Thursday — or the right place at the right time, depending on your feelings about the rapper.

According to TMZ, he was arrested at Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall at around 8 p.m. after police officers just so happened to be walking through the mall on a separate case and spotted him.

The cops were responding to a stolen vehicle report and searching for their suspect inside the mall when lo and behold…it’s Young Thug. One of the officers remembered he’d recently missed a court date for excessive window tinting.

Watch Young Thug, 25, being perp-walked through the mall after his arrest:

The police report says officers took into consideration the fact that Young Thug is a high-profile entertainer and escorted him to an employee stairwell and out through the back to avoid crowds. They then handcuffed him and put him in a patrol car.

YT was released around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on $750 bond.

Folks are seeing his arrest as some well-deserved Christmas karma after the rapper’s ignorant, color-struck hissy fit against two Alaska Airline employees earlier this month.