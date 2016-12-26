De La Soul Releases Video for ‘Memory of…(Us)’ feat. Estelle and Pete Rock

*Grammy Award-winning trio De La Soul releases video for Memory of…(Us) featuring Estelle and Pete Rock from critically acclaimed album and the Anonymous Nobody via AOI Records/Kobalt Music Recordings.

The video includes cameos of Pete Rock and Estelle.

The group continue to stay relevant after the No. 1 debut of and the Anonymous Nobody on Billboard’s Rap Albums chart in August, and 59th Annual Grammy Awards nomination for Best Rap Album announced yesterday.

“The quiet success of De La Soul’s And the Anonymous Nobody… has been one of the year’s more pleasant surprises,” says SPIN Magazine’s Brian Joseph. Most recently, the group performed on Macy’s 90th Thanksgiving Day Parade live on NBC and for President Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and friends on BET’s musical celebration at the White House in October.

The creation of and the Anonymous Nobody took several years in the making. De La Soul wanted to make another sample-based album in the vein of 3 Feet High and Rising spending a few years recording more than 300 hours of live music, converging everything from bossa nova, soul and hip-hop to funk, disco and reggae.

They essentially created the instrumental albums from which they would dig and sample. The features-based record was mixed by Bob Power, Morgan Garcia and De La Soul, and was produced by De La Soul and Dave West.

The body of work is a concept and continuous story, even down to the transitions of songs with sound effects and instrumentals and features a diverse range of artists including David Byrne, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Little Dragon, and Estelle.

The group’s Kickstarter campaign, which ran for 33 days in May 2015, garnered more than 11K backers and an impressive $600K in funding, making it the second most successful in the platform’s history.

De La Soul formed as a trio almost 30 years ago on Long Island, New York. Known for their experimentation and collaboration of various sounds from traditional hip-hop to and jazz-rap, they released their first album in 1989 entitled, 3 Feet High and Rising and it was a critical hit in the hip-hop industry. They won tremendous respect within their genre and across the music industry at large.

Their famous track, “Me, Myself and I” landed a spot on the Top 40 U.S. hits, was number one on the R&B charts and the album went gold. Since the early days, the band has produced several albums such as De La Soul Is Dead and Art Official Intelligence and collaborated with cross-genre groups like Gorillaz and Yo La Tengo. The band continues to play a large role in contemporary music and culture.

The past year has certainly shown that De La Soul’s fans are engaged and wanting more, while new discovery for the group should also be ripe, considering the revival of 90s era hip-hop in recent years.

Memory of…(Us) Website

http://www.Memory-Of.US

And The Anonymous Nobody

https://delasoul.lnk.to/andtheanonymousnobody

Upcoming Shows

December 31, 2016 Mezzanine, San Francisco, CA, US

January 7, 2017 Paradise Island Festival 2017 – Surat Thani, Thailand

February16, 2017 Sónar Reykjavík 2017 – Harpa Concert Hall, Reykjavík, Iceland

February 22, 2017 Northumbria University Student Union – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

February 24, 2017 Colston Hall, Bristol, UK

February 25, 2017 Rock City, Nottingham, UK

About Kobalt Music Recordings:

Part of Kobalt Music Group, Kobalt Music Recordings (formerly known as Kobalt Label Services) provides the next generation of services for artists and labels worldwide, empowering recording owners with a full-service solution to releasing and marketing records while maintaining ownership of their masters.

Established as an alternative to the traditional label model, Kobalt Music Recordings maximizes client opportunities and revenues from services including global digital distribution and sales through AWAL, traditional physical distribution and retail marketing, audio and video streaming, synch licensing, digital marketing, publicity, radio and D2C.

Kobalt Music Recordings is currently working with artists as diverse as Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Die Antwoord, Pet Shop Boys, De La Soul, Good Charlotte, Massive Attack, Lenny Kravitz, Joss Stone, Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, deadmau5, Big & Rich. For more information on Kobalt, please contact: [email protected], or visit us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

