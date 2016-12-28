Damn. Damn. Damn. This is too, too much.

Someone please make 2016 go away ’cause the grim reaper has reached out once again and touched a celebrity. We must now report that actress Debbie Reynolds is now dead at the age of 84 … just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher died from a heart attack.

This is the kind of drama that sounds like it’s straight out of a Hollywood production, but it isn’t. It’s real life being played out right in front of us.

According to TMZ, Reynolds seemingly willed her own death Wednesday, telling her son hours before the stroke that claimed her life, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.”

Todd Fisher tells us Debbie cracked early Wednesday morning from grief. She was at Todd’s home during the morning hours, talking about Carrie’s funeral, when she made the comment. Fifteen minutes later she had the stroke. Family sources tell us Debbie actually had several strokes this year and was in failing heath, and they believe Carrie’s death was too much to bear.

As we reported earlier, Reynolds was rushed to a hospital shortly after 1 PM when someone at the Beverly Hills home of her son, Todd, called 911 to report a possible stroke. We’re told Debbie and Todd were making funeral plans for Carrie.

Here’s more about Debbie Reynolds from Wikipedia:

Mary Frances “Debbie” Reynolds (April 1, 1932 – December 28, 2016) was an American actress, singer, entertainer, businesswoman, film historian, humanitarian and a noted former collector of film memorabilia.

Her breakout role was the portrayal of Helen Kane in the 1950 film Three Little Words, for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer. However, it was her first leading role in 1952 at age 19, as Kathy Selden in Singin’ in the Rain, that set her on the path to fame. By the mid-1950s, she was a major star.

Other notable successes include The Affairs of Dobie Gillis (1953), Susan Slept Here (1954), Bundle of Joy (1956 Golden Globe nomination), The Catered Affair (1956 National Board of Review Best Supporting Actress Winner), and Tammy and the Bachelor (1957), in which her rendering of the song “Tammy” reached number one on the music charts. In 1959, she released her first pop music album, entitled Debbie.

She starred in How the West Was Won (1963), and The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964), a biographical film about the famously boisterous Molly Brown. Her performance as Molly Brown earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her other notable films include The Singing Nun (1966), Divorce American Style (1967), What’s the Matter with Helen? (1971), Mother (1996 Golden Globe nomination), and In & Out (1997). Reynolds is also a noted cabaret performer. In 1979 she founded the Debbie Reynolds Dance Studio in North Hollywood, which still operates today.

Get more background info on Debbie Reynolds at Wikipedia.



EUR BONUS COVERAGE: Debbie Reynolds Video



