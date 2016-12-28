*One of the things folks have been wondering is how is Debbie Reynolds holding up in the wake of the sudden death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

Fisher, 60, died from a complications of a heart attack on Tuesday. It’s being reported that Reynolds just suffered a medical emergency… possibly a stroke and EMTs just raced to the scene, says TMZ.

Debbie was at her son, Todd Fisher’s home in Beverly Hills and just after 1 PM someone from the house called 911 … TMZ has learned. We’re told 84-year-old Debbie has been distraught since Carrie’s emergency Friday on a United jet. Family sources tell us they called 911 to report a possible stroke.

The report goes on to say that an ambulance took Reynolds to a nearby emergency room.

She was at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie.

Story developing …