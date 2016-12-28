*Video footage from a 2015 incident that resulted in former Bears and 49ers defensive tackle Ray McDonald being charged with domestic violence has been published by TMZ.

The video does not show McDonald hitting the woman, but she can be heard crying, saying “get away from me” and repeatedly asking McDonald, “What are you doing?” A man is also seen trying to keep McDonald away from her and begging the athlete to keep calm. The video ends with the woman screaming, “Stop!” while running away from McDonald and locking herself in a bathroom.

The woman is the mother of McDonald’s child, who was in her arms during the incident.

Watch below:

Police were called on McDonald twice in 2014 over alleged domestic violence incidents, but the 49ers stood by him. They eventually released McDonald, however, after he was named as a suspect in a sexual assault case.

Despite those cases, the Bears signed McDonald in March of 2015. He was then arrested in May of 2015 on another domestic violence case, which is the incident depicted in the video, and that got him cut by the Bears. Two days later he was arrested once again for violating a restraining order.

In July 2015, he was charged with domestic violence, felony false imprisonment, child endangerment, and violating a court order.