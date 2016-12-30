*DMX – real name Earl Simmons – has filed for bankruptcy for the third time since 2009, according to court documents obtained by TheDirty.com.

The 46-year-old rapper is said to owe creditors over $2 million, and filed for Chapter 13 in a last ditch effort to save his New York home.

The documents allege that Simmons owes $950,000 to Compass Bank, $304,796 in back child support, another $230,898 in support and $1.4 million in family support for a total of $2,030,970.

The rapper claims he does not own any automobiles, furniture, household goods, electronics or guns, jewelry or clothing that is “worth anything.”

He also claims that he doesn’t have ownership of copyrights or trademarks for any of his music.

He listed his Mount Kisco, NY home as his only asset, worth an estimated $350,000.

And though he has concerts scheduled for 2017 and was performing as recently as Wednesday, he claims he has $0 in his bank account.

The rapper previously filed for Chapter 13 in 2009 citing inability to pay child support, but his request was dismissed due to “unreasonable delays.”

He also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2013, but was again rejected because the rapper failed to provide trustworthy information in his filing.