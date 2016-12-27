*A woman allegedly stabbed a transgender man in a racially motivated attack on a Harlem subway late Sunday night, police said.

According to PIX11, cops said they arrested Stephanie Pazmino, 30, around 11 p.m. after she allegedly stabbed the victim in his left arm and slashed him in the face with a two-inch knife on the No. 4 train.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Ijan DaVonte Jarrett. Pazmino originally argued with Jarrett after he offered her his seat, police said. She turned him down and then sat next to her cousin.

“I don’t want to sit next to a black person,” she allegedly told her cousin in Spanish.

“I got up anyway and said to her that she didn’t have to sit next to me,” said Jarrett, a hairstylist who on his way home, according to The Grio. “I took a seat across from her and just forgot all about it.”

Things took a violent turn at 125th Street. When Pazmino got up to leave the train, she started punching him, Jarrett said. He didn’t realize he was being stabbed, he said, until another man rushed in to help. During the attack, Pazmino slashed Jarrett in the face.

“I ran to the ticket booth to ask the attendant to call the police, she stated that she did, and that I should sit down. And I passed out after that,” Jarrett said.

He was transported to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

Pazmino was charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. She’s currently awaiting arraignment.

Jarrett said he didn’t know if he was also targeted because he’s transgender.