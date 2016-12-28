*Either Drake and Jennifer Lopez are toying with us to build buzz around their upcoming music collaboration, or the two are trying to confirm weeks of dating rumors with their latest Instagram post.

Both shared the same photo of themselves cuddling on a couch early Wednesday morning (Dec. 28).

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

After J.Lo and Drake each shared their intimate-looking selfie two weeks ago, the duo explained their time together by saying they are collaborating on a music project.

As previously reported, Drake attended two of J.Lo’s “All I Have” shows in Las Vegas and invited her to a private dinner party at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on Dec. 19. Paps caught them as they drove away from the restaurant in the same car.

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

Lopez, 46 — who has 6-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — recently canceled her scheduled New Year’s Eve appearance at E11even nightclub in Miami, citing a desire for “personal and family time.”

In August, J. Lo ended a four-year relationship with her 29-year-old background dancer Casper Smart.

Adding tons of fuel to the rumor-mill, Rihanna suddenly felt the need to stop following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.