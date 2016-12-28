*Either Drake and Jennifer Lopez are toying with us to build buzz around their upcoming music collaboration, or the two are trying to confirm weeks of dating rumors with their latest Instagram post.
Both shared the same photo of themselves cuddling on a couch early Wednesday morning (Dec. 28).
After J.Lo and Drake each shared their intimate-looking selfie two weeks ago, the duo explained their time together by saying they are collaborating on a music project.
As previously reported, Drake attended two of J.Lo’s “All I Have” shows in Las Vegas and invited her to a private dinner party at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on Dec. 19. Paps caught them as they drove away from the restaurant in the same car.
Lopez, 46 — who has 6-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — recently canceled her scheduled New Year’s Eve appearance at E11even nightclub in Miami, citing a desire for “personal and family time.”
In August, J. Lo ended a four-year relationship with her 29-year-old background dancer Casper Smart.
Adding tons of fuel to the rumor-mill, Rihanna suddenly felt the need to stop following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.