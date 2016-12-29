*Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery have a new addition to the family.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star and her husband are now the proud parents of three after welcoming a new son, Eli Christopher, to the fold.

“Family and baby are all doing great,” Pompeo’s rep told Us Weekly Thursday, shortly after pictures of Ivery hiking with his newborn child were published by The Daily Mail.

Eli made his social media debut on Thursday, in a pic showing him resting comfortably on his dad’s chest. “Eli Christopher,” Pompeo captioned the pic on her Instagram acccount. “Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy.”

❤️Eli Christopher❤️ Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy A photo posted by Ellen Pompeo (@ellenpompeo) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:21am PST

Details, including the baby’s measurements, name, sex and weight, have not been revealed.

The couple, who wed in 2007, are already parents to Stella Luna, 7, and Sienna May, 2. Pompeo gave birth to Stella in 2009, while her second daughter arrived via surrogate in 2014.