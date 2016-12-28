*“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo was among those leading the charge against A&E and its now-abandoned plan to air the documentary series “Generation KKK.” Days later, she was accused of racial insensitivity for using black emojis on Twitter.

It all started when A&E initially announced it’s original plan to change the show’s title. The actress thanked the network via Twitter for “caring enough to make changes.” She added black clapping and thumbs-up emojis to emphasize her point.

Thank U @aetv for caring enough to make changes 👏🏾👍🏾A&E Changes ‘Generation KKK’ Title | Variety https://t.co/bvwsLCKDZ6 — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

According to the blog Heat Street, a number of Twitter users took offense to the chosen hue of her emojis. One user, who has since set her account private, wrote: “It’s not fair to see a privileged white woman use [people of color] emojis just because you can.”

“It comes off as really obnoxious,” she added.

The actress replied: “Don’t be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it???” In another tweet, she wrote: “What’s crazy is how angry everyone is… this is all about emojis people.”

Don’t be a hater I do it because racism is not just a black problem it is all of our problem get it??? https://t.co/GehrNAHIOa — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

When that tweet sparked further accusations of racism, Pompeo responded: It’s “sad to see racism is still alive and well on all sides.”

Her reference to “all sides” generated even more anger over her suggestion that she is a victim of reverse-racism. One person wrote: “reverse racism isn’t real. White people don’t experience racism.”

To which Pompeo replied: “I’ve been called a white B**** and countless other things 50000 times today what would you call it?”

Ummm I’ve been called a white bitch and countless other things 50000 times today what would you call it? https://t.co/b1EShx42VY — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 23, 2016

That response did more harm to her defense than good. Folks pounced.

@EllenPompeo @akalaurenx wow she really thinks this is the same thing? As state sponsored systemic oppression? Say no… — Angela Nissel (@AngelaNissel) December 23, 2016

@EllenPompeo you literally said reverse racism exist JUST APOLOGIZE AND LOG OFF stop embarassing and contradicting yourself — barbara (@sydneysaige) December 24, 2016

Another tweeted: “SHUT UP, WHITE LADY.” She responded by pointing out that her husband Chris Ivery is black and she’s the mother to two biracial daughters.

You do realize…being married to a black man and having black children can make you a target from racist white people right? That’s a thing — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) December 24, 2016

But the accusations of racism continued, and eventually Pompeo just gave up trying to defend herself. “I’m so sad that people attacked me over standing up for equality I’m sad that people chose anger and I’m sorry if I offended anyone,” she wrote.