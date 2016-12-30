Producer Quincy Jones attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

*Quincy Jones is set to ring in the New Year with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The legendary music producer is confirmed to attend the gathering despite being a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, not to mention a donor to Hillary Clinton’s recent presidential campaign.

According to Page Six, Q has promoted the idea of creating a White House position devoted to the arts, perhaps a “secretary of the arts.”

Sylvester Stallone is also confirmed for the Saturday night soiree, according to Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for Trump’s transition team. About 800 guests are expected to attend.

According to The Hill, Trump’s affair will include a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and dancing in the grand ballroom.





