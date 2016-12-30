*Quincy Jones is set to ring in the New Year with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The legendary music producer is confirmed to attend the gathering despite being a longtime supporter of the Democratic Party, not to mention a donor to Hillary Clinton’s recent presidential campaign.

According to Page Six, Q has promoted the idea of creating a White House position devoted to the arts, perhaps a “secretary of the arts.”

Sylvester Stallone is also confirmed for the Saturday night soiree, according to Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for Trump’s transition team. About 800 guests are expected to attend.

According to The Hill, Trump’s affair will include a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and dancing in the grand ballroom.