*Earlier we noted that rapper Young Jeezy has asked for the hand of his baby mama in marriage.

Now we can report that singer Fantasia and her husband, Kendall Taylor, decided to walk down the aisle all over again. According to reports, it happened over the weekend.

“I Love You so much that I’d do it over and over and over again! When I met You, I just never knew!! It’s almost like I may have known you in another life. Like this love has happened before and that’s how it works so well between us because we’ve been here before. So we did it AGAIN!! The right way.. so….Yes I DO ???? #Love#shareyourlove,” Tasia said in a photo of her wedding dress.

Check out pics from her big day (via Instagram):



Second time around ❤️ You are my Gift EVERYDAY BABY🎄 I Do💍 A photo posted by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Dec 25, 2016 at 11:20am PST