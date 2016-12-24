*Celebrities supported Author Veronica Loving’s book signing release party of her new Memoir “Feeding A Monster” on December 8, 2016 at The Study in Los Angeles.

The book is a riveting story of a mother and daughter’s journey through a family tragedy, and their triumphant return to love.

A genius blend of comedy, tragedy and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.

Celebrities in attendance included Ciera Payton (CBS NCIS), Dasha Chadwick (Tyler Perry’s The Have and The Have Nots Season 2), Anthony Pazos (WE TV’s “L.A. Hair”), Alyssia Joy Powell (NBC’s The Mysteries Of Laura), Ali Levine (Celebrity Stylist), Rob McBass (Producer), Jazzmine Jackson (Artist), Carmi Greene (Actress), and many others.

Feeding A Monster can now be purchased at www.FeedingAMonster.com and http://www.AmazonPrime.com.

Visit her website at www.veronicaloving.com

Photo Credit: Donald Carraway Photography

