*Cain’t have nuthin’! Remember our elders used to say that? Usually every time somebody acted a fool and broke something; spoiled something, or stole something.

I swear, the “criminal few” will always find a way to spoil things for the “honest many.” If there is a will there is a way has found itself into every possible scenario, its just a darn shame it rears its ugly head when it comes to providing resources for the poor.

Families relying on the Food Stamp Program aka SNAP aka EBT to feed themselves and their families are now in danger of losing this precious resource due to fraudulent activity of enormous proportions. Claims are at an all time high — and this year they even include a state lawmaker and millionaire.

Oh if you could read my lips at this very moment. Even my mama would disown me!

According to the USDA, $70 million of taxpayer money was wasted in 2016 due to food stamp fraud.

