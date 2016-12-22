*Valerie Fairman, a former cast member on MTV’s hit reality series “16 and Pregnant,” has died, according to TMZ. She was 23.

Her family says the cause of death appears to be an overdose, the website reports. Fairman leaves behind seven-year-old daughter, Nevaeh.

Fairman’s mother tells TMZ she was at a friend’s home in Coatesville, Pennsylvania Wednesday when the friend repeatedly called for Valerie, who was in the bathroom, but she did not come out. The friend reportedly broke down the door and found her unresponsive.

A toxicology report from the coroner to confirm the cause of death is pending.

Nevaeh is said to be with Valerie’s mom.

Via TMZ:

Valerie, she has been arrested a number of times. The charges include prostitution and, just last week she was busted for resisting arrest and providing false ID to law enforcement. She attempted to run from cops, who subdued her. She’s struggled with drug problems for years … something that was showcased on “16 and Pregnant.”