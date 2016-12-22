*It seems cops of the fraternal order may be suffering from a bit of anxiety. Claiming to be concerned about the “racial divide” our country is currently experiencing they have encouraged Walmart to cease and desist the sale of ‘Bulletproof: Black Lives Matter’ T-shirts.

But Walmart is like…not so fast.

Though the retail giant has agreed to stop selling the Bulletproof merchandise, it will continue to sell other Black Lives Matter items; along with Blue Lives Matter and All Lives Matter merchandise.

They ain’t stupid. The merchandise is making too much money to just stop selling.

The initial upset came on Tuesday, when Chuck Canterbury, president of the Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to Wal-Mart CEO Douglas McMillon and encouraged him to stop selling Black Lives Matter and Bulletproof t-shirts. The merchandise is currently being sold on the company website by way of third party vendors.

The correspondence read…

“I am writing on behalf of the membership of the Fraternal Order of Police to advise you that third-party sellers are using your website to sell offensive shirts and sweatshirts with the slogans “BULLETPROOF” and “Black Lives Matter.”

