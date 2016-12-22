*Rapper French Montana took to Instagram Wednesday to vent his frustration with Delta Airlines after YouTube sensation Adam Saleh reported acts of racial profiling during his flight to New York City.

Saleh filmed himself being kicked off Delta because he was speaking in Arabic — his native language — while on the phone with his mom. “Guys, we spoke a different language on the plane and now we’re getting kicked out,” he said during the video. “This is 2016!”

After the video went viral, French Montana, who is Moroccan and speaks Arabic, voiced his anger on Instagram in a post that has since been deleted.

“I don’t like speaking on things like this, but this struck a nerve,” read the caption of Saleh’s video reposted on French’s page. “I have a mother that doesn’t speak English and discrimination like this makes me really sad. The fact that this can happen to her makes me sick. I’m not using Delta anymore. Smh. #equality.”

Saleh met with police to discuss the matter after he was escorted off the plane, according to a series of tweets. He later revealed that he would fly with another airline to complete his trip to New York City.

Delta responded to the matter on Twitter, saying, “Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect.”