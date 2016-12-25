*When the death of legendary British singer George Michael was announced on Sunday (12-25-16) the cause of death wasn’t immediately known. Now sources in a position to know say he died from heart failure.

Reports say he was sleeping throughout the episode and suffered no pain. One of Michael’s principal reps told TMZ the singer had not been ill, and had been working on a Showtime movie of his life that was set to air in England next March.

But the reality is that George Michael has passed away at his home in England at the age of 53.

It was confirmed by a rep for the now late singer

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

MC Hammer and CBS “Late Late Show” host James Corden expressed their condolences on social media:

Stunned. George Michael. A talented and gentle soul. May you rest in Gods love and Peace 🙏🏿 #RIPGeorgeMichael — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) December 26, 2016

I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

George Michael sold more than 100 MILLION albums during his career.

Michael launched his career with WHAM! in the’80s — churning out hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Careless Whisper.”

Born, Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in North London, Michael sold more than 100 million albums in his 40 year plus career. His popular hits include “I Knew You Were Waiting” featuring Aretha Franklin, “Faith,” and “Father Figure.” His debut album “Faith” released in 1987 has sold more than 25 million units to date. He has released seven solo albums with the latest “Symphonica” being released in 2014. In 2011, Michael was treated for pneumonia after postponing a series of concerts.





