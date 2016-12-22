*Ivanka Trump is under fire from a group of artists who have artwork in her New York apartment, and whose pieces are often featured in her Instagram posts.

For example, the IG post below features her dancing in front of a work by Dan Colen.

Shimmying my way into the weekend! #TGIF A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Dec 2, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

According to Bloomberg, the protesting artists are working with the Halt Action Group, which has launched a “Dear Ivanka” Instagram campaign to protest the policies and cabinet appointments of her dad, President-elect Donald Trump.

The group, founded by curator Alison Gingeras, dealer Bill Powers, artist Jonathan Horowitz and other members of the art scene, also want their artwork removed from her home.

“Through her collecting and social appearances, Ivanka Trump belonged to a certain degree to our world,” curator Gingeras told Bloomberg.

“I think there are a lot of artists that are uncomfortable now being incorporated, or leveraged, as part of the Ivanka Trump brand,” added Powers.

“Ivanka Trump, please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” artist Alex Da Corte wrote to Ivanka.

The protest group’s website goes on to address concern about some of her father’s top advisers.

“Dear Ivanka, we need to talk about your dad. Racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia are not acceptable anywhere—least of all in the White House,” the message begins.

“Steve Bannon has no place in the White House. Jeff Sessions has no place in the White House. Talk of a Muslim registry has no place in the White House. Hate has no place in the White House. We refuse to ‘wait and see’. We look to you as the voice of reason.”

Below, the most recent “Dear Ivanka” IG post: