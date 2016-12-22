*Ivanka Trump is under fire from a group of artists who have artwork in her New York apartment, and whose pieces are often featured in her Instagram posts.
For example, the IG post below features her dancing in front of a work by Dan Colen.
According to Bloomberg, the protesting artists are working with the Halt Action Group, which has launched a “Dear Ivanka” Instagram campaign to protest the policies and cabinet appointments of her dad, President-elect Donald Trump.
The group, founded by curator Alison Gingeras, dealer Bill Powers, artist Jonathan Horowitz and other members of the art scene, also want their artwork removed from her home.
“Through her collecting and social appearances, Ivanka Trump belonged to a certain degree to our world,” curator Gingeras told Bloomberg.
“I think there are a lot of artists that are uncomfortable now being incorporated, or leveraged, as part of the Ivanka Trump brand,” added Powers.
“Ivanka Trump, please get my work off of your walls. I am embarrassed to be seen with you,” artist Alex Da Corte wrote to Ivanka.
Dear @ivankatrump, Is it strange to feel that the press is always watching you? That there is some kind of vested interest in your foibles, both real and imaginary, past and future? It must be a lot of pressure to leave your house everyday and know that the phalanx will be waiting outside, looking to either applaud your chicness or rip your seeming indecision about who you actually are to shreds. We here at Dear Ivanka receive our fair share of hate mail too, and we just wanted to reach out and commiserate. We want you to know that we are with you every step of the way. The difference between us is that we refuse to normalize the rhetoric of your father’s shit-show administration, we don’t feel like smiling at the camera or waving at reporters, we don’t feel like pretending that nothing is wrong. We want to get to know all of you- negative, positive, embittered, angry, suffering, pleading, and hopeless. Who is in the bubble? We are both from New York, Ivanka. But we aren’t a parade of billionaires and oil men. To all of those who think that parroting Donald Trump’s appalling vitriol is going to muzzle us, we have news for you: we won’t stop, we won’t be silenced, we will not accept fascism as the natural political transition from one administration to the next. We are not partisan. We are here, Ivanka, and we’re not going anywhere. Sincerely, HALT #ivankatrump #noliberaltears
The protest group’s website goes on to address concern about some of her father’s top advisers.
“Dear Ivanka, we need to talk about your dad. Racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny, and homophobia are not acceptable anywhere—least of all in the White House,” the message begins.
“Steve Bannon has no place in the White House. Jeff Sessions has no place in the White House. Talk of a Muslim registry has no place in the White House. Hate has no place in the White House. We refuse to ‘wait and see’. We look to you as the voice of reason.”
Below, the most recent “Dear Ivanka” IG post:
Dear Ivanka, Fans of the Trump brand are threatening the lives and safety of artists who’ve expressed concern regarding the inclusion of their work in your collection. It must be difficult to collect the living. We’re so unwieldy, aren’t we? But that’s the game, right? The collecting game? Buying ‘cool’ from people deemed ‘cool’ by culture and exploiting all that cool stuff as set dressing in your instamercial for cheap things and fraudulent poses. Objects become cool because the people who make them are iconoclasts. They live loudly. They work hard. They resist and embrace all the right things while infecting imaginations with pleasure and joy. They will neither acknowledge nor be silenced by the mud your supporters so fluently traffic in. Cool, Dear Ivanka, is not passive. Cool is active, and when you exploit, for social capital, a cool that is not yours, you will surely hear from those to whom it belongs. When you stand beside a canvas, snap an image, filter it and sprinkle your post with a dusting of hashtags, you are standing beside, snapping, filtering, and dusting an intimate extension of a living, working person; one who’s right there beside you, and is so, so cool. But what’s even cooler is having the agency to call the power of capital into question, to ask where all that money came from, who it serves, who it oppresses. What’s cooler is resisting a destructive ideology bent on isolating America, placing power in the hands of a corporate elite, and denying transparency to, or interrogation by the public. Cool is telling you that what your family represents is quite literally fascism. And cool, Dear Ivanka, is never quiet.