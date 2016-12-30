*It took more than a year, but the divorce between Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez is at last finalized.

According to TMZ, Olivier gave up the title of petitioner to Berry after they both listed themselves as petitioner in their original filings. (In California, only one person can be listed as petitioner.)

Under the divorce, the exes will reportedly share physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son, Maceo.

Berry and Martinez initially filed for divorce in October 2015 following two years of marriage.

The former couple has kept things cordial following the split. According to ET, until recently, Martinez had been living at one of Berry’s three Los Angeles homes. They also vacationed together with Maceo and Berry’s 8-year-old daughter, Nahla, in Mexico last March.