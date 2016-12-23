*Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, have collaborated on a new public service announcement (PSA) featuring Academy Award®-winning actor and SU2C Ambassador Morgan Freeman, who also is an executive producer of The C Word, a powerful new cancer documentary.

The PSA is part of a collaboration between SU2C and Genentech called Be The BreakthroughTM, a multi-faceted effort that celebrates the people behind progress in cancer: the patients who participate in clinical trials, the scientists and doctors who make medical advances and improve care, and the people who provide support to those living with cancer.

While we have made significant progress, there is much left to do to fight cancer. The disease still affects 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women in the U.S. in their lifetime.

The Be The BreakthroughTM PSA is designed to increase awareness of and educate about the critical importance of individual contributions, such as getting screened regularly and participating in clinical trials, to continue advancing progress against cancer.

“I am honored to join Stand Up To Cancer and Genentech in this extremely important PSA campaign,” said Academy Award®-winning actor Freeman. “As the executive producer of The C Word documentary, it’s important to me to help raise awareness of this disease and the progress being made. I hope through this PSA and also through The C Word that I can help change the way people view cancer.”

The PSA will begin airing December 2016 and encourages the public to visit SU2C.org/breakthrough. The website will provide resources and tools for people who want to learn about screening tests and clinical trials that may be right for them.

Freeman adds: “Even the smallest steps against cancer are breakthroughs and can lead to something extraordinary. Getting screened, participating in a clinical trial, caring for patients, teaching prevention or pursuing an uncharted area of research — these are all breakthroughs. Defeating cancer takes breakthroughs, and together we can all be the breakthrough.”

:60 TV PSA – https://vimeo.com/boombroadcast/review/194571248/96263adac4

In the PSA, Freeman, standing on a dramatically lit stage alongside cancer survivor Tonya Peat, delivers an inspiring and poetic monologue about what it means to “be the breakthrough.” Tonya represents all the brave survivors who fight tirelessly.

The PSA was developed by the Creative Direction team of Nate Naylor and Chris Maiorino, and produced by the teams at Blacklist and Tendril, and Executive Produced by Madeline Marotto.

In addition to Be The Breakthrough TM, Genentech is also a collaborator in Catalyst, a program that will use funding and materials from the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and medical devices industries to accelerate research on cancer prevention, detection and treatment.

“We are grateful to Genentech for their continued dedication to Stand Up To Cancer’s research and their commitment to discovering science breakthroughs to help saves lives,” said Stand Up To Cancer Co-Founder Lisa Paulsen. “We are also grateful to Morgan Freeman for lending his voice to this campaign. His dedication to raising awareness for this disease through his participation in this PSA and through his documentary The C Word, makes him such a powerful ambassador.”

“SU2C has made great progress against cancer by combining awareness, public education and cutting-edge research, which is why we’ve deepened our collaboration with them to include ‘Be The Breakthrough,'” said Troy Cox, Senior Vice President of BioOncology at Genentech. “We are excited to have Morgan Freeman bring his voice and advocacy to this public health initiative that empowers everyone to play a role in the fight against cancer.”

To learn more about Be The Breakthrough TM, visit www.standup2cancer.org/breakthrough. To join the conversation or share an inspiring personal story of your own breakthrough moment, please use hashtag #CancerBreakthrough, like us on Facebook at @StandUpToCancer or follow us on Twitter at @SU2C.

About Stand Up To Cancer



Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) raises funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now. SU2C, a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was established in 2008 by film and media leaders who utilize the industry’s resources to engage the public in supporting a new, collaborative model of cancer research, and to increase awareness about cancer prevention as well as progress being made in the fight against the disease.

Current members of the SU2C Council of Founders and Advisors (CFA) include Katie Couric, Sherry Lansing, Lisa Paulsen, Rusty Robertson, Sue Schwartz, Pamela Oas Williams, Ellen Ziffren, and Kathleen Lobb. The late co-founder Laura Ziskin executive produced Stand Up To Cancer’s Sept. 5, 2008, and Sept. 10, 2010, broadcasts. SU2C was formally launched on May 27, 2008. Sung Poblete, Ph.D., R.N., has served as SU2C’s president since 2011.

For more information on Stand Up To Cancer, visit www.standup2cancer.org.

About Genentech



Founded 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit www.gene.com

