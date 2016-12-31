*Toronto sisters Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo have been arrested in Nigeria and charged with blackmail and attempting to use raunchy sexual photos to extort wealthy men.

“Consular services are being provided to the Canadian citizens who have been detained in Lagos, Nigeria,” said Kristine Racicot of Global Affairs Canada, who wouldn’t divulge further information on the case.

The sisters have a Kardashian-like Instagram accounts for flaunting their lavish lifestyle on social media. They reportedly keep their fans entertained in the comments of their IG profiles by occasionally arguing with the wives of some of the rich African men they sleep with.

Court documents published in Nigeria Today allege the sisters “have been responsible for the humiliation and cyberbullying of some 274 persons, mostly based in regions of Africa.”

READ RELATED STORY: Serena Williams Engaged to Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian

The sisters reportedly tried to blackmail wealthy politicians and businessmen with evidence of their sexual encounters. If money wasn’t paid, the sisters allegedly threatened to go public with evidence, including recorded conversations and images of sex acts, according to Nigeria Today.

The Instagram famous sisters love to post hundreds of selfies and pictures of shopping sprees at high-end stores such as Gucci and Versace. Designer bags can be seen alongside photos of stacks of money — U.S. dollars, U.K. pounds and euros — on silk bed sheets.

The pair was arrested in mid-December after allegedly trying to shake down one of Nigeria’s richest businessmen, billionaire Femi Otedola. Forbes notes that Otedola is worth about $1.8 billion. He hired investigators to look into the sisters, and “they discovered the sisters have a history of recording conversations and having sex with rich men — then threatening to release the recordings, photos, or videos on the now-defunct website naijagistlive.com.”

The sisters have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to next appear in court on Jan. 26.