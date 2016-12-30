*Why is Azealia Banks trending on Twitter this time? Because folks are discussing the rapper’s recent flurry of Instagram videos showing off a blood-stained area in her home that she uses to practice witchcraft. That’s all.

Sporting safety goggles, Banks filmed an Instagram story showing her cleaning the small room she’s used for “three years worth of brujeria,” a Spanish word for witchcraft that also refers to witch-healers in Latin America and the United States.

Her IG story showed the room’s floor and walls covered in what she wrote was “blood and feathers.” It is unclear what the feathers are, but several reports state Banks has likely been sacrificing chickens.

“The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right you now guys, oh my God,” she says in her now-deleted video. “You know I’ve got to scrape all this s–t up. I got my sandblaster, my goggles, it’s about to go down.”

Banks also referred to herself as a witch, saying, “Real witches do real things,” before revving up the sandblaster and getting to work.

Several versions of the videos were posted on social media after they expired from the 25-year-old’s Instagram story.

Watch below: