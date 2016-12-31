*(Via CBS New York) – Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year’s celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.

At least one of the people killed was a police officer, Istanbul governor Vasap Sahin said in a statement. Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.

Private NTV television said a police officer and a civilian were killed in the attack targeting the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district. Media reports said more than one assailant may have been involved in the attack and more than 500 people were inside the club at the time

The attacker is believed to have opened fire at police outside the nightclub before entering and firing on people inside. Some customers jumped into the waters of the Bosporus Strait to escape the attack, the report said.

NTV television said the assailant may still be inside the nightclub.

