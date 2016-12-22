*We know what you’re thinking and we too wanna know why she’s flying commercial? We’re referring to Ivanka Trump ’cause the very thing that happened is why we’re shocked she did it.

OK, first some background.

According to reports, the president-elect’s daughter, her husband, Jared Kushner and their kids’ Christmas holiday didn’t exactly get off to smooth start because an out-of-control passenger on her JetBlue flight began verbally berating her and “jeering” at her 3 kids.

Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming:

“Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.” The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade.

A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons. JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!”

JetBlue released a statement, saying:

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

According to Mark Lasner, who tweeted about the encounter between his husband and the couple.

“Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them.”

In another post, Lasner said his husband, “expressed displeasure in a calm tone” about Trump and Kushner’s presence on their flight when “JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane.”

Lasner also tweeted the photo above of Ivanka Trump on the flight

Lasner’s tweets have since been deleted, according to NBC News which also reported that the United States Secret Service referred inquiries to JetBlue, but said Ivanka Trump has full Secret Service protection as the daughter of the president-elect.

Again, why was Ivanka Trump and her kids flying commercial?