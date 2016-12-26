*It goes without question that the holiday season is the time for giving and what better to give than your last name to that special person?

That question was answered by non-other than rapper Young Jeezy who asked his baby mama, Mahi, to allow him to put a ring on her finger. On top of that, sources say the rapper, whose born name is Ray Jenkins, gifted her with a brand new white Range Rover at a private dinner last week along with a diamond engagement ring!

On top of all that, BOSSIP is reporting that Jeezy and Mahi, who is African, are said to have gotten engages last year but it was only recently that he handed her the keys to the new truck along with an engagement ring!

Young Jeezy and Mahi aren’t the only ones getting set to get hitched. We’re also hearing that Ashanti’s Sister Shia Douglas is now engaged to Slow Bucks.

Dude popped the question on Christmas and Ashanti headed straight to Instagram to share the news.

Slowbucks also shared the news, posting an Instagram video of his fiancee’s new bling.



Yeah…… #ThatPart || @LilTuneShi this 💍 4Life 🙏🏾 #ShiAndSlowFinally #OE A video posted by $lowBuck$ || 💵💵💵🐌 (@ceoslow) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:02am PST

Congrats to all!