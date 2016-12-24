*John Legend makes his major acting debut in the musical “La La Land,” in which fans of the award-winning singer will get to see him flex is vocal chops, but his piano playing… not such much.

Instead, his co-star Ryan Gosling is the piano virtuoso, and Legend says he was pretty jealous of his skills, per Hip Hollywood.

“He had a great coach, and by the time we were on set, he was already playing like a virtuoso. I was impressed; I was kinda jealous,” he joked.

Legend learned how to play the guitar and worked with an acting coach to help prepare for his role.

“I got a coach and we worked really hard on it, and made sure every scene I was really prepared, and approached every scene with humility, knowing that I hadn’t done something like this before,” admitted Legend.

“La La Land” is an homage to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals. In fact, the opening credits announce that the movie was filmed in CinemaScope, a format that has fallen out of favor since its ’50s and ’60s heyday.

The film, which co-stars Emma Stone, is garnering tons of Oscar buzz, and the Academy Award-winner couldn’t be more excited.

“If the film won an Oscar, it would be the first for some of my cast mates and Damien. I’ve already got one,” Legend laughed.” No, I’m so proud already of this film and all the work we put in and really happy for people to see it.”

Directed by Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” follows a musician and an aspiring actress who meet and fall in love in Los Angeles. The film’s title is a reference to the nickname for the city, as well as a euphemism for a state of being out of touch with reality.

