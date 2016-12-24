What’s going on with Kanye West? After his epic on-stage tirade last month, the rapper canceled the rest of his 2016 tour and landed himself a room at UCLA’s medical center for a psychiatric evaluation. While rumors have been swirling over the cause of his meltdown – drugs, the illuminati, marriage problems, Donald Trump, exhaustion – some fans and reporters have suggested a surprising theory: his home renovation in Hidden Hills, California.

All homeowners experience some level of stress during a major home remodel. When the home is actually a $20 million mega-mansion undergoing $10 million worth of renovations, that stress can become overwhelming, to say the least.

West and his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, purchased their estate in Hidden Hills two years ago — but have yet to spend a single night there. According to gossip website TMZ, that is because West can’t seem to make a solid decision about anything. He even threw out every piece of furniture chosen by their interior designer, including a $30,000 couch.

“Kanye walked into the house, decided he hated all the furniture brought in by [the designer], and demanded it be returned to the vendors,” a source told The New York Post. “But they refused to take it back, so he took it all out and threw it into storage. He then spent a fortune on a new set of furniture.”

Black gossip sites have also reported that as soon as the contractors complete part of the home, West demands that they tear it down and do it a different way.

Of course, most non-celebrity homeowners choose to undergo renovations for more practical reasons, like getting a higher sale price or making eco-friendly upgrades. For instance, adding a sunroom can dramatically improve your home’s resale value. If it is used an average of four times per day, the return on investment can be up to 115% of the original cost. Meanwhile, adding a metal roof can save homeowners up to 25% on their annual energy bills.

Kanye West, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to be concerned with cost or savings. Perhaps that is because Kardashian is picking up the majority of the tab. Back in April, she revealed on her sister Khloe’s talk show that she had already sunk about $8 million into the project. That was over seven months ago and very little progress has been made since.

Last month, an insider told Page Six that “Kim just wants to be settled at home, especially after everything that happened in Paris.”

In October, Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed in her hotel room while attending Paris’s Fashion Week. Sources close to the family have confirmed that helping his wife recover after this incident has added to the rapper’s stress, which is further exacerbated by the competing demands of traveling, performing, and running a fashion empire.

West was released from the hospital about two weeks ago, and black gossip sites say that he has, in fact, already been in touch with the contractors working on his mansion. Perhaps now some work will finally get done.

Over half of homeowners who upgrade their outdoor spaces spend six or more hours there each week. Considering the size of the property, it’s probably safe to say a person could spend an entire lifetime at the Hidden Hills home without ever needing to leave. Of course, the Kardashian-Wests would need to stay there first. Luckily, they can still keep their “starter mansion” in Bel Air. They can certainly afford it.