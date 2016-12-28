*After a rollercoaster 2016 that ended with a brief hospital stay and a Donald Trump photo op for Kanye West, the rapper has a simple wish for the New Year.

Accosted by an X17 Online cameraman after his boxing class at the 24 Hour Fitness gym in Los Angeles, Ye was asked if his resolution was to take over the world.

Sporting blonde and neon pink hair, West responded, “Nah, I just want everybody to be happy.”

Watch the short clip below:

The past month has been an eventful one for West. “The Life of Pablo” emcee was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation in November, canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour and took a meeting with the President Elect at Trump Tower in New York.

He also recently shared a holiday greeting on Twitter with a pic alongside wife Kim Kardashian and their kids, North and Saint West.