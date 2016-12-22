*The fifth installment to the blockbuster “Underworld” franchise, “Underworld: Blood Wars” starring Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene for another endless chapter of war between the Lycans and the Vampires.

With the help of Selene‘s allies, David played by Theo James and the father Thomas played by Charles Dance; she returns to the battlefield to end the war once and for all while protecting the blood line.

Screen Gems and Lakeshore Entertainment held their junket screening for the film at The London Hotel in West Hollywood on Sunday (12-18-16) and EURweb associate Jay Styles spoke with Kate Beckinsale on how she approached her character, Selene, this time around.

“I mean similar. I like the fact that she had a much more emotional journey this time, Beckinsale said. She’s a very emotional character who hasn’t really got to show it very much, and this time the stakes were so high for her that she got to come to bits a little bit which was fun.”

James, the male lead in the film, jokingly talks about his second time working with the English actress and their chemistry while on set.

“Very poor, James said. She’s very aggressive, very controlling. She has that right sense of humor and I think that’s important in the film or any film, especially in this kind of film. You can’t take it too seriously; you have to take the fun right where you can.”

Director Anna Foerster “The Outlander”) signed on for the film back in May of 2015 and said that Kate was very open to suggestions when discussing her character.

“It was really great because we had long conversations before and discussions about the character, and they are to be taken very seriously. She knows Selene better than anyone one else but the great thing as well is that, she is an actor that is very open to suggestions, Foerster said. Because sometimes that happens too, people who have played a role for so long say “no no no” but she is very open to listen and figure out what’s the right thing, so this was a great experience.

While we tried to convince Theo to show off some of his beatboxing skills, he turned the tables on EUR associate Jay Styles who failed to show up for the challenge. Maybe next time Theo will show us a thing or two. 🙂

“Underworld: Blood Wars” premieres in theaters nationwide on Jan 6.