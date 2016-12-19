*Keke Palmer took her love of Leonardo DiCaprio to a new level recently in New York City.

The “Screem Queens” star went out in public wearing PVC lace-up pants plastered with cutout photos of Leo attached with silver pins.

She then took to Instagram with photos of the ensemble from all angles.

Ya sista slayinnnn @_____princessss_____ 👀 A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:36am PST

When you’re a happy girl living the black woman experience #OneOfAKind #BlackGirlMagic 😻🙌🏾👑🙏🏾✨ A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:35am PST

Look back at eet 👅 A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:31am PST

She didn’t just stop at DiCaprio’s face.

The roses on her pants appear to be a wink to the character Rose in Leo’s film “Titanic.”

Also, the embroidered “Capulet” on the back of her sleeveless PVC top references the actor’s role in 1996’s “Romeo and Juliet.’

The day prior, Palmer rocked a denim bikini top featuring a similar image of DiCaprio and a rose affixed with the same silver pins.

We have German brand Namilia to thank for the outfit, which is part of its spring 2017 collection, according to The Hollywood Reporter.