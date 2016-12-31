It doesn’t appear she’s … “acting.” Nope, Kenya Moore is in “crazy bi*ch” mode and she appears to be real, real serious.

The bottom line is that the star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is beyond pissed about 3 people who she vehemently claims violated her space. Yes, the these individuals, who she doesn’t know, arrived at her door unannounced. And to do that, they had to climb over a fence.

Like we said, she’s is straight up pissed and broke the situation down on Instagram with a video, saying:

“I’m pissed! 3 people knocked on my door a woman and 2 big grown men. They climbed the fence when they couldn’t get through my security gates. They got what they came for I stay sitting on ready. if any crazy motherf*ckers want to F with me u deserve what’s behind these doors. #myhammersstayready #criminaltrespass #theytriedit”

In a second clip, she threatens to shoot any trespassers:

“If you come over here, you’re gonna get a mother f*cking cap in your a$$!”



People are crazy AF! A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

Moore later shared a photo from her

security camera

and asked anyone with information to come forward for a reward.

$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras.

They climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates and wall being bricked.

Please email: [email protected] They were driving a white car

The female was recording on her phone the entire time.

They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted.

#nottoday #receipts #mooremanor

A while later Kenya added an additional security photo of what looks like her approaching the group with what appears to be a gun. The three people are then seen running away from her home back to the road.

Fans of Kenya Moore have offered words of support while critics of the reality star aren’t so sure. Some argue that using Moore Manor as a storyline on the “RHOA” may be asking for trouble.

